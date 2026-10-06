Students of the Central University of Kerala at Periya in Kasaragod were involved in a scuffle with the police on Tuesday as they intensified their protest against a Vande Mataram seminar featuring RSS leader J Nandakumar as the chief speaker. The seminar was organised to mark the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram.

The Vande Mataram seminar began despite objections from the students, prompting them to intensify their protest. They alleged that bringing Nandakumar, an RSS leader known at the national level, as the chief speaker at a university-organised seminar was part of an attempt to saffronise the campus.

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A large police contingent was subsequently deployed at the spot to deal with the protesters. Police prevented the students from entering the hall where the seminar was being held, resulting in a scuffle between the police and students.

After the students said they would not withdraw from the protest, police allegedly assaulted them. Students, including women, were allegedly manhandled in the absence of women police officers.

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The university had earlier issued a circular warning of legal action against those disrupting the singing of the national anthem or national song. The circular reproduced the amended Section 3 of the Act, which makes it punishable to intentionally prevent the singing of the National Anthem or National Song, or cause disturbance to an assembly engaged in such singing. The punishment can extend to three years' imprisonment, a fine, or both, the circular said.

The university has also issued a separate notice restricting entry to Dr B R Ambedkar Bhavan, the Administrative Block, from October 6 to 8, between 9.30 am and 7 pm. Entry during this period will be limited to authorised officials, Selection Committee members and candidates, while others will require prior permission from the Registrar or an authorised officer.