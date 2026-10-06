Major roads in Muvattupuzha, including the bustling MC Road, are increasingly being encroached upon by massive interstate luxury buses during the night. These heavy vehicles, operating long-distance routes to destinations like Bengaluru, park along busy corridors for hours on end, ostensibly to board passengers, creating major traffic hazards in the process.

Locals and regular commuters complain that these multi-axle buses block an entire side of the highly active MC Road. This unauthorised parking not only leads to severe traffic congestion but also poses a critical risk of accidents during late hours when visibility is reduced. It is reported that the primary reason for these prolonged delays is passengers who book through private ticketing portals failing to arrive on time, leaving the heavy vehicles idling on the busy highway.

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A moving menace

This is not a new issue for the town. Initially, these private operators parked their vehicles at Kacherithazham. However, intense protests from local residents forced them to move their boarding points to Velloorkunnam. The trouble followed them there, with buses hogging the roadside from 7 pm to 11 pm daily. Following fresh protests from local traders and residents, who found their businesses and daily commutes severely disrupted, the operators shifted their makeshift parking zone once again, this time to ITR Junction. Yet, the core issue of illegal night-time parking on busy arterial roads remains unresolved, sparking calls for strict regulatory action from transport authorities.