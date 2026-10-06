​Idukki: Severe criticism erupted at the CPM extended district committee meeting, with delegates alleging that sidelining senior leader MM Mani from candidacy in Udumbanchola dealt a major blow to the party across the district, particularly in the plantation belt

​Former Devikulam MLA A Raja also faced intense backlash, with committee members labelling him a "rubber stamp" for District Secretariat member KV Sashi. Delegates slammed Raja as a complete failure as an MLA, stating he delivered nothing beneficial to the public.

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​Party leaders pointed out that excluding Mani impacted not only Udumbanchola, a long-held CPM stronghold, but also triggered severe repercussions in plantation areas like Devikulam and Peermade. Although the district committee had chosen Mani as the candidate, the state leadership intervened to field KK Jayachandran. Delegates argued that the state leadership’s failure to grasp ground realities in the district was the primary reason for the electoral setback.

​Devikulam, traditionally a CPM bastion where Mani commands significant influence, suffered a major vote erosion due to his absence. Delegates further highlighted that the unresolved CPM-CPI rift in the constituency severely harmed prospects, faulting the district committee for failing to intervene.

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​Additionally, the party faced heat over its handling of land issues. Criticisms were raised that the government failed to effectively communicate its policy solutions to the public. Delegates noted that orders regarding shop sites and land regularisation remained strictly on paper without actual progress, fueling public dissatisfaction. The committee noted that despite being in power for ten years, meaningful steps to resolve land issues were only taken at the very last moment.

​The government’s inability to resolve stalled expansion work on the Neriamangalam–Valara stretch of the National Highway also drew fire. Delegates criticised local MLA A. Raja for failing to step in effectively. Furthermore, the slow performance of former minister Roshy Augustine was cited as a detriment to the party, while the alliance with Kerala Congress (M) was seen as yielding no substantial benefits.

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​District Secretary under fire

​District Secretary CV Varghese faced sharp criticism for failing to clarify or publicly counter allegations raised against his family members, which delegates claim hurt the party at the polls. Members also noted that the exit of S Rajendran severely damaged party prospects, holding KV Sashi primarily responsible for driving him out while accusing Sashi of leveraging the party to accumulate illegal wealth.