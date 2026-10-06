​Idukki: Waste management has taken an artistic turn in Idukki, with the Kattappana Municipality incorporating Marvel’s iconic superhero, Spiderman, into its public awareness drive. Visitors to the Kattappana Municipal Office premises, particularly children, are greeted by a gigantic Spiderman installation made entirely from recycled waste, created by the local body's Public Health and Environmental Management Department.

The installation has rapidly turned into a major attraction for the public and children alike, with visitors taking selfies and photos to share across social media platforms.

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Crafted from recycled plastic

​The impressive sculpture was constructed using discarded plastic bottles and other debris collected from various bottle booths installed across Kattappana town. Plastic bottles, plastic covers, and old iron rods were repurposed to build the figure.

​Realised through the 'Waste to Art' campaign, a joint initiative by the Haritha Keralam Mission and the Municipality, the installation was created through the collaborative efforts of municipal staff and local artists. Authorities believe such creative approaches will foster greater public awareness regarding proper waste disposal.

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​The process began with a pre-fabricated metal skeleton, which was filled with collected plastic bottles through a joint effort involving Idukki MLA Roy K. Paulose, Municipal Chairman Joy Vettikuzhi, councillors, staff, Haritha Karma Sena members, sanitation workers, and students from Puliyanmala Christ College. The structure was subsequently painted to give it its final form.

​​"The Spiderman installation symbolises a saviour protecting our environment from pollution," stated Municipal Chairman Joy Vettikuzhi. "A plastic bottle takes nearly 450 years to decompose. When thrown away, it remains garbage, but when transformed into art, it carries a powerful message. This artwork reminds every onlooker to avoid littering plastic and other inorganic waste."

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​Speaking to Onmanorama, Clean City Manager Atley P John noted that traditional awareness boards often fail to capture public interest. "Every child who comes to see Spiderman asks, 'Is this really made of bottles?' That question is where the lesson of recycling begins," he explained. ​

The plastic Spiderman's skeleton structure was crafted over a week by Rajeev Chellanam, a native of Adimali.