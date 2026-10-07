Kottayam: MG University has issued a letter to college principals directing them to use only the university’s official form to prepare internal marks for the four-year undergraduate degree programme. The university has also asked colleges to discontinue the use of unofficial apps previously used for the purpose. The directive includes a link to the official form that must be used instead. The deadline for entering internal marks has also been extended to October 23.

The Congress-affiliated teachers’ organisation KPCTA had alleged that the username of the digital form used by teachers to prepare marks was ‘AKPCTA’, the name of a Left-leaning organisation.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, AKPCTA state secretary Prof Jacob Abraham said the digital form had been developed by the organisation’s regional committee to help teachers prepare internal marks and was not an official university system. He added that teachers could subsequently upload the marks prepared using the form to the university’s official portal.

Meanwhile, the KPCTA regional committee and Senate member Dr K Sindhu have lodged complaints with the Higher Education Minister, the Chief Minister and the Vice-Chancellor, among others, alleging that AKPCTA had extracted students’ data.

ADVERTISEMENT

University authorities have clarified that neither the official website nor its associated portals have been hacked.