Malappuram: The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) has begun implementing its earlier decision to enforce the “one person, one post” policy, keeping elected representatives away from organisational positions in the party. As part of a major organisational restructuring, MLAs, ministers and others holding parliamentary responsibilities are being removed from key party posts and replaced with new office-bearers.

The latest changes follow the 2026 Kerala Assembly elections, after which several party leaders took up parliamentary responsibilities. The IUML state working committee authorised new appointments to fill vacancies created in the organisational structure, with state president Panakkad Sayed Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal announcing the new office-bearers.

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The move has resulted in several prominent leaders, including MLAs N Shamsudheen, K M Shaji, Parakkal Abdulla and Abid Hussain Thangal, Kallatra Mayinhaji being kept out of organisational posts in line with the new policy. The restructuring is also being extended to district committees across the state.

P Abdul Hameed of Malappuram, A Abdurahiman of Kasaragod and Shyam Sundar of Haripad have been appointed state vice-presidents. P Ubaidulla of Malappuram, Kamal Makkiyil of Alappuzha and Rafiq Manimala of Kottayam have been appointed state secretaries. Muhammad T Parat of Kannur and G Maheen Abubacker of Thiruvananthapuram have been appointed members of the state secretariat.

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At the district level, former MLA N A Nellikkunnu has been appointed president of the Kasaragod district committee, with P M Muneer Haji as general secretary and K E A Bakkar as treasurer. K M Abdurahiman and V K Bava have been appointed vice-presidents, while Ashraf Edaneer will serve as secretary.

In Kozhikode, T T Ismail has been appointed district president, Soopi Narikkattiri general secretary and N C Abubacker treasurer. N P Muhammadali, Anees Adam and K V Muhammad have been appointed vice-presidents, while P K Shamoideen Koya, Riyas Arikkad and K M A Rasheed will serve as secretaries.

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In Malappuram, former MLA M Ummer has been appointed district general secretary, with Shareef Kuttur and Mujeeb Kaderi as secretaries. In Ernakulam, Ashraf Moopan has been appointed general secretary, K H Muhammad Kunhi treasurer and P A Ahammed Kabeer vice-president. In Kollam, P Badhar has been appointed general secretary and Kattoor Basheer secretary.

In Thiruvananthapuram, Nisar Muhammad Sulfiy has been appointed district president and M Maheen Abubacker Kattakkada general secretary. Faraz Mattappally, Jaseem Mahani and Haris Karamana have been appointed secretaries.