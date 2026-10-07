Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government has constituted a high-level task force to develop a comprehensive model aimed at disease prevention, early detection, better treatment and healthy ageing.

The Kerala Holistic Model for Health, Wellness and Longevity Task Force will be chaired by Chief Minister V D Satheesan, with Health Minister K Muraleedharan as vice-chairman. Health and medical experts, senior government officials and representatives from modern medicine and Ayurveda are among its members.

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The task force will assess the state's disease burden and ageing trends and recommend measures for preventing diseases and detecting them at an early stage. It will also examine ways to coordinate modern medicine, Ayurveda and other recognised systems of medicine.

It will also look at developing a digital health system to bring health information together, while ensuring privacy and security.

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The task force has been asked to submit an action-oriented report within two months of its first meeting. The report will include two or three pilot projects, a three-year action plan, estimated costs and possible sources of funding. It will also set out how the progress of the programme will be monitored and which departments will be responsible for implementation.

The government order said the initiative is intended to create an evidence-based and practical roadmap for health, wellness and healthy ageing in Kerala.