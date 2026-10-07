Kozhikode: Popular YouTuber and film reviewer Aswanth Kok is facing fresh action after police found that the driving licence he produced following a drunk-driving accident had expired more than a year ago.

The licence, issued by the Perambra Sub Regional Transport Office on February 17, 2005, was valid only until February 16, 2025. Nadakkavu police said a separate case would be registered against Kok for driving without a valid licence.

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Kok had been taken into custody last week after his car allegedly rammed into a car, two-wheelers and other vehicles near Eranhippalam junction in the city. He reportedly attempted to leave the scene without stopping but was stopped by local residents. Traffic police later assisted Nadakkavu police in taking him into custody.

Following the accident, Kok underwent a medical examination and was booked under provisions including drunk driving and driving in a manner endangering human life. He was subsequently released on station bail.

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Police said Kok had initially told them that he did not have his driving licence with him at the time of the accident. He was later directed to produce the document at the police station. Examination of the licence revealed that its validity had expired in February 2025.

It is learnt that the Motor Vehicles Department is unlikely to renew his licence for five years in view of the offence of driving without a valid licence and causing an accident. Police had also recovered two liquor bottles, an air gun and pellets from the vehicle he was driving.

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Following the drunken driving incident, Kok acknowledged that his actions were wrong and said during a recent video on his YouTube channel that he would never drive after consuming alcohol again.