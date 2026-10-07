Elamannoor: The canal that passes through the Elamannoor and Puthankara regions is now so heavily overgrown that it cannot even be seen. This vital water source, which benefits the Enadimangalam and Ezhamkulam panchayats, has become utterly unrecognizable beneath a thick blanket of weeds and vines, a direct result of inadequate cleaning. Many individuals are exploiting this situation by dumping waste into the canal.

The unchecked growth of vegetation also obstructs the natural flow of water. Furthermore, stagnant water in various sections has led to a proliferation of mosquitoes. With the canal now choked by vegetation, it has become a haven for reptiles, including pythons, and wild boars. This has instilled fear among local residents, as this particular route is frequently used by children and the elderly alike.

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The obscured canal significantly increases the risk of accidents. The overgrowth is particularly dense in areas such as Elamannoor, Puthankara, near GLPM UP School, Adappooppara, Maruthimoodu, Mangottu, Parakkal, and Plantation Mookku. Concerned authorities state that tender procedures for cleaning the canal have been initiated. In two months, the canal is scheduled to be opened for water release. However, if the canal is opened without clearing the vegetation, the obstructed flow could lead to the collapse of its walls and widespread leaks.