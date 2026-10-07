Thiruvananthapuram: The Women and Child Development Department has launched the 'WOMAN - Women On the Move And Menstrual Needs’ project, aimed at making sanitary napkins accessible to women in public spaces. This initiative is part of the government’s 100-day action plan. As part of the statewide inauguration, Minister Bindu Krishna unveiled the facility set up at the Thampanoor KSRTC bus termina

In the first phase of the project, sanitary napkin vending machines and incinerators will be installed at 14 KSRTC centers. The machines have been placed near washrooms. Each packet will contain 3 sanitary napkins and will be priced at ₹10. The project is being implemented under the leadership of the Women and Child Development Department, in collaboration with HLL Lifecare. KSRTC cleaning staff will receive training to refill the machines with napkins and maintain the incinerators. The department has allocated ₹16 lakh for the initial phase of the project.

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Beyond KSRTC depots, the project will be expanded to major tourist centres and other public spaces. KSRTC has also requested an extension to an additional 93 KSRTC depots.

KSRTC CMD Pramoj Shankar, Women and Child Development Department Director V Vigneshwari, Ward Councillor R Harikumar, and others addressed the gathering.