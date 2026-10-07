Ahead of the scheduled start of toll collection at the Nattika toll plaza on National Highway 66 from Thursday, residents, local body leaders and political parties have stepped up protests, alleging that construction work on the 53.8-km Kappirikkad–Kodungallur six-lane corridor is still incomplete. They have also raised concerns over the drainage system, the lack of signals and other safety measures on the highway.

"Bridge construction at Chettuva, Orumanayur, Kandassankadavu and Kodungallur remains incomplete," local CPI leader P Sandeep told Onmanorama. "Crucial approach roads and service lanes near Edamuttam, Moonnupeedika and surrounding areas are far from finished. This can create traffic jams in the area," he said.

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"The NHAI had earlier mentioned that it would start collecting toll only once the construction was complete. Then how can they collect toll when the work remains unfinished? The drainage systems remain incomplete, and there is a lack of signals and diversion boards at necessary locations," Sandeep said.

"It was the lack of signboards and negligence on the part of the authorities in Kaipamangalam that led to the death of eight college students from Tamil Nadu. We do not want a similar incident to occur," he added.

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Various political parties, including the CPM, CPI, Congress and IUML, held a protest march to the Nattika toll plaza office on Wednesday, demanding that the NHAI suspend toll collection until all infrastructure works are completed.

"We plan to continue the protests on Thursday as well until we get a feasible solution," said CPM district secretary Abdhul Khader. "We have also submitted requests to the Collector to intervene and resolve the issue," he added.

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Protestors also said the concessions announced for local residents, including a ₹360 monthly pass for private vehicle owners living within a 20-km radius of the toll plaza, were not sufficient. "How can common people pay that much money every month for transportation? It should be free, similar to the arrangement at the Paliyekkara toll plaza,” he said.

"The overall work on the National Highway from Kodungallur to Ernakulam, Alappuzha, Kollam and Thiruvananthapuram has been dragging on for some time, with no indication of its completion anytime soon," he added.