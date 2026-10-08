Idukki: Former Devikulam Taluk Surveyor Afsal B has been suspended for allegedly submitting contradictory reports on the status of government land where a glass bridge is being constructed at Kunjithanni.

The disciplinary action was ordered by the Survey Director following an internal inquiry that found discrepancies in his land inspection reports.

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According to official sources, Afsal told the Kerala High Court in a report dated December 5, 2025, that the glass bridge was being constructed on patta land. However, in another report submitted on February 23, 2026, he classified the same site as government revenue land.

The Survey Director ordered his suspension after the inquiry concluded that the contradictory reports were intended to conceal the alleged encroachment of government land.