Low-flying aircraft will soon become a familiar sight across northern Kerala as the Geological Survey of India (GSI) launches a major aerial geophysical survey to map underground mineral deposits. Two specialised light aircraft, VT ASU and VT IIC, have arrived at Kannur International Airport to carry out the operations, having secured parking permissions for 15 days.

The high-tech survey, which is scheduled to run until October 15, will cover several districts including Kasaragod, Kannur, Wayanad, and Kozhikode in Kerala, alongside Madikeri and Dakshina Kannada in neighbouring Karnataka. Flight operations will take place daily between 9 AM and 5.30 PM. To capture highly accurate data, the aircraft will fly at an extremely low altitude of just 80 to 120 metres above ground level, maintaining a cruising speed of around 200 km/h.

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Advanced mapping for rare minerals

The primary objective of this mission is to identify prospective zones rich in valuable mineral resources, including thorium, uranium, and magnesium. The aircraft are equipped with highly sensitive radio-spectrometric and magnetic sensors. The data collected by these sensors will help map the magnetic and radiometric properties of the terrain, pointing to potential deep-seated mineral wealth. This aerial mapping is only the first step; GSI plans to follow up the findings with ground-level verification and detailed exploratory drilling.

This ambitious initiative is spearheaded by the Remote Sensing and Aerial Surveys division of GSI, based in Bengaluru. A specialised team comprising experienced pilots and technical experts has already stationed itself in Kannur to oversee the operations.

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Part of a wider national initiative

This survey is part of a larger national project initiated in 2017 to scan 21 strategic blocks across India, of which seven have already been completed. While the focus is currently on northern Kerala, authorities have confirmed that tendering processes are already underway to conduct a similar aerial sweep across southern Kerala. However, mapping is a meticulous process; experts note that compiling data and finalising the geological maps for a single block can take up to two years, meaning the full picture of Kerala's subterranean wealth will emerge only after extensive study.

An earlier attempt to launch this survey in December last year had to be called off due to unfavourable weather conditions, but the current dry spell offers optimal visibility and flying conditions for the GSI team.