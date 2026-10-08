Kalamassery: Two more people have been arrested in connection with the alleged sexual assault of a woman who was reportedly lured to a lodge in Edappally on the promise of a job at a spa and assaulted.

Police arrested Sharanya Sashi (30) of Panampadaputhen Veedu, SN Puram in Cherthala, and VS Sanjay (20) of Vaderingal, Thrissur, from Pulpally in Wayanad on Tuesday night.

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Police said Sharanya had called the woman to the lodge on the pretext of offering her a job. The two accused were remanded in custody by the court. With their arrests, all the accused in the case were apprehended, police said.

Sreeraj (30) of SR Nivas, Irikkavu, Karthikappally, Alappuzha, and Jith Martin (27) of Kuthiraparambil, Thevakkal, Thrikkakara, were arrested earlier.

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Police obtained custody of the two for three days and took them to the lodge at Vattekkunnam, where the alleged assault took place, for evidence collection. The custody of Sharanya and Sanjay is expected to be sought shortly.

The two arrested in Wayanad were brought to the Kalamassery police station at 1.55 pm on Wednesday. They were brought with their faces covered for an identification parade.

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According to the police, Sharanya and Sanjay were in a live-in relationship. Sharanya, a graduate, was associated with spas for the past two years.

Thrikkakara ACP Bijoy Chandran said the police were investigating whether the accused were part of a larger racket targeting women who come from outside the area in search of jobs. Further evidence was being collected in connection with the case.

Police suspect that the accused arrested so far could be only part of a wider network. The ACP said some of those arrested were previously under police surveillance.

Police also said they would intensify surveillance and inspections of spas in the area.