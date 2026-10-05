Kochi: A young married woman was allegedly drugged, held captive for two days and gang-raped at a private lodge in Kochi's Edappally after being lured with the promise of a spa manager’s job.

Kalamassery police have arrested two persons in connection with the case, and they have been identified as Sreeraj (30), a native of Alappuzha who operates spas in the city, and Jith Martin alias Jithu (27), from Kalamassery. Both have been remanded in judicial custody.

The police are searching for two other suspects who are absconding, including a woman and another person who allegedly restrained the survivor when she attempted to escape.

The survivor, who lives in Ernakulam with her husband, had responded to an advertisement on an online job portal seeking candidates for the post of spa manager. She attended an interview on the morning of October 2 and was allegedly told that she had been selected for the job.

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Kochi City Police Commissioner Kaliraj Mahesh Kumar, while addressing the media on Monday, said the woman was subsequently contacted by members of the group and invited to a lodge in Edappally on the pretext of an informal gathering.

“The woman came across an online job advertisement and contacted them. Based on that, she was called for an interview, told she was selected, and other relevant details were discussed,” Kumar said.

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Later that evening, a female member of the group allegedly contacted the survivor and invited her to the lodge, telling her that other staff members would be present and that a saree would be given to her as part of the gathering.

According to the police, once she reached the lodge, she was forcibly made to consume alcohol and her drink was spiked with narcotic substances. She subsequently lost consciousness.

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The police said she was kept in unlawful confinement at the lodge on October 2 and 3 and subjected to repeated sexual assault. The acts were allegedly recorded on mobile phones.

The survivor was reportedly in a severely traumatised state following the incident and was initially reluctant to approach the police or file a formal complaint.

The case came to light after a close female friend of the survivor alerted the authorities. Based on the friend’s statement, police registered a case and arranged for a medical examination.

“The woman was in a very shocked state and was reluctant to file a formal complaint. It was based on the statement provided by her friend that we registered the case and conducted the medical examination. With the assistance of the doctor, numerous injuries resulting from sexual abuse were found on her body,” the Commissioner said.

The medical examination revealed multiple injuries and severe physical trauma consistent with sexual assault, the police said. The survivor was subsequently admitted to a hospital in Kochi, where she continues to receive treatment.

The investigation has been handed over to Thrikkakara ACP, given the seriousness of the allegations.

The police are also examining the wider activities of the prime accused. According to the investigation team, Sreeraj operates three to four spas in Kochi.

The police are now probing whether the accused have links to organised extortion networks, underworld groups or commercial sex-trafficking networks operating under the guise of wellness centres.

The search for the two absconding suspects is continuing.