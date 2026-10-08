Kozhikode: A Class 11 student sustained serious injuries after being hit by a KSRTC bus at Thiruvambady in the district on Thursday morning. The bus involved in the accident was found to have no valid fitness certificate or insurance.

The injured student has been identified as Mufeeda, 16, a Plus One student of St Sebastian's Higher Secondary School in Koodaranji.

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The accident occurred around 8.30 am, when Mufeeda was walking towards the KSRTC bus stand. CCTV footage suggests the accident occurred because the driver failed to notice the student while manoeuvring the bus into the stand.

The driver attempted to move the bus into the track without properly checking the left side, causing the bus to hit the student. The bus's front wheel ran over her foot, causing serious injuries.

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According to police, a review of documents after the accident found that the bus's fitness certificate had expired on April 15, 2026. It was also found that the bus had not had insurance for nearly six years.

Mufeeda was initially taken to a nearby private hospital, where she received first aid. She was later shifted to a private hospital in Kozhikode for further treatment.