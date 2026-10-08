Thiruvananthapuram: City Corporation councillor R Sreelekha has broken her silence on the controversy surrounding her resignation, saying she would explain on Sunday why ‘the media reported that she had resigned’.

The BJP state vice-president, in a Facebook post, asked people to wait until Sunday and hear her side of the matter. The post was titled, ‘I want to explain’.

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On October 3, Sreelekha had revealed through a WhatsApp group that she had submitted a letter to Mayor V V Rajesh expressing her willingness to resign. She had also said that she would submit her resignation letter to the District Collector and the Corporation Secretary, citing personal reasons.

The Mayor confirmed the development on the same day.

Following intervention and discussions by the BJP state leadership, Sreelekha deleted the message from the WhatsApp group.

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Now, days after the episode, Sreelekha has said she has more to explain about the circumstances surrounding the resignation.