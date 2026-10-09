At Cherkala, in front of his house gate stands a large postbox, while the gate itself is adorned with images of postage stamps from various countries. And in his possession is an astonishing collection of stamps. While postcards, postboxes, and traditional correspondence slowly fade into the annals of history, Hameed, from Paikka Kunjipara, meticulously preserves them as if they were priceless treasures.

Hameed's stamp collection offers glimpses into the history and present of India, alongside those of the Gulf nations. It includes stamps printed in India even before independence, the world's smallest stamp, and the world's largest stamp, issued by Pakistan, among many other rarities.

Postcards and stamps in Hameed's collection. Photo: Manorama

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A 6 Cash stamp, issued in Travancore when Kerala was a collection of princely states, sheds light on that period of history. This collection offers a direct glimpse into the monetary transactions of bygone eras. One can find stamps denominated in Cash, Chakra, Anna, Paisa, and Rupee within this treasure trove. During the reign of the Travancore kings, stamps bore the inscription 'Travancore Anchal'. This includes stamps with denominations of 6 Cash, 7 Chakra, and 3 Anna.

Beyond stamps, Hameed, an expatriate, also maintains an extensive collection of postcards and letters. For a new generation familiar only with digital payments, this collection offers a tangible glimpse into records of sent money orders. The collection boasts numerous stamps issued in the names of prominent figures such as Mahatma Gandhi, Vaikom Muhammad Basheer, Saddam Hussein, and Sree Narayana Guru.

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Hameed treasures letters sent from the Office of the Indian President – unique for having its own dedicated PIN code – and also from the hallowed abode of Swami Ayyappan at Sabarimala. In 1998, the then President K.R. Narayanan himself sent a reply to a New Year's greeting Hameed had sent. Similarly, a friend who visited Sabarimala sent Hameed a letter directly from the Sannidhanam.

Also among his collection are the first three stamps issued after India gained independence. The very first postage stamp of independent India was released on November 21, 1947. Stamps like the one issued in 1968, commemorating India achieving one lakh post offices, and another from December 7, 1949, featuring the Trimurtis, offer fascinating historical insights. Also included is the first postcard ever issued allowing private advertising, prominently featuring an image from Rajinikanth's movie 'Baba'.

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This 46-year-old expatriate began preserving letters out of sheer curiosity some 30 years ago. Equally intriguing is the way he has created a replica of a postbox on his house gate, adorned with stickers of postage stamps.

Hameed even dedicates an entire room in his house to house his precious artifacts. His wife Fathima, and children Khadijath Famida, Muhammad Faizan, Aadil Fahim, Aysha Fatharin, and Fara Fathima, all stand by him, offering their full support.