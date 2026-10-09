Thiruvananthapuram: Chief Minister VD Satheesan on Friday announced a special File-Adalat drive, ‘Jana Sparsham’, from October 15 to December 31 to dispose of pending files across government departments. The initiative will also examine the reasons behind prolonged delays and introduce measures to prevent similar backlogs in the future.

Addressing the post-Cabinet briefing, Satheesan said more than 2.76 lakh e-files were pending across departments. He attributed the backlog primarily to a lack of coordination between departments and said the government would examine ways to improve interdepartmental coordination. The drive will cover both electronic and physical files, with the government aiming to complete the pending work within the stipulated period. A live reporting system will provide updates as individual files are disposed of.

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“Each file represents a life,” the Chief Minister said, stressing the importance of examining every pending file and addressing the reasons for the delay.

He further added that the government had completed 568 schemes in 100 days, a promise that the government made when it came to power

Dashboard to track project development

A public portal is also being developed with the assistance of Digital University Kerala to enable citizens and the media to monitor the progress of development projects. The platform will provide details of schemes undertaken by individual departments and how people have benefited from them.

Describing the initiative as a first for Kerala, the CM said the UDF government's approach would be based on data-driven governance.

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Discussions are also under way to establish a dashboard at the offices of the Chief Minister and the Chief Secretary to monitor the implementation of projects.

Focus on senior citizens and palliative care

The government is preparing a Bill for the welfare of senior citizens, which will be presented in the Legislative Assembly, the CM said. He described the proposed legislation as the first of its kind in the world.

A data-driven survey will also be conducted at the ward level to assess the condition and needs of senior citizens across the state. The government will take steps to strengthen palliative care services through local self-government institutions, he added.

Vizhinjam projects, fishing harbour development

On fisheries and coastal development, Satheesan said a project worth Rs 510 crore had been launched in connection with Vizhinjam. The plans include the development of a new fishing harbour and renovation of the existing harbour. He also said Rs 35 crore had been distributed to fisherfolk.

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The Chief Minister said the government was also focusing on tourism infrastructure, including the development of an oceanarium and a maritime museum. Such projects, along with improved convention facilities in Kochi, would help attract tourists.

Satheesan added that the government would not renew its contract with Chipsan Aviation, citing the high cost.

Exalogic case, High Court directive

Asked about the progress of the Exalogic case, the Chief Minister said the law would take its course. He said the government had to obtain the necessary legal opinion before proceeding in such matters.

On the High Court's direction concerning the registration of FIRs in cognisable offences, Satheesan said the government would comply with the court's directive.

CM responds to SIR allegations

On allegations surrounding the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, Satheesan said such issues had arisen in states where the BJP had a chance of winning elections. He said there had been no instance in Kerala of deliberately denying people their voting rights.

Policy decisions to be discussed with party

Responding to remarks by Adoor Prakash, the Chief Minister said major policy decisions would be discussed with the party. However, routine administrative decisions could not be discussed with the party on a daily basis.

He said nobody had sought an explanation from him over the issue and noted that major party office-bearers were present in the Assembly. He then refused to further comment on the matter.

When asked about the Chipsan Aviation controversy, he declined to make further comments, saying he had already stated what needed to be said. However, the government will not be renewing its contract with the organisation, citing high-cost maintenance