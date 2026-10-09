Kasaragod: A 32-year-old man from Kollam has been arrested for allegedly drugging and sexually assaulting a married woman he befriended on Facebook, and later circulating an intimate video of her.

The accused, Rahul, a native of Kuruvipuzha in Kollam, was arrested from Ernakulam by Kasaragod's Ambalathara police. The arrest followed a complaint by a 40-year-old woman under the Ambalathara police station limits.

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According to the complaint, Rahul befriended the woman on Facebook using a fake photograph and the name 'Prem'. He allegedly took her to different places and sexually assaulted her in Kozhikode, at a lodge in Kannur's Parassinikadavu, and at her house.

The woman eventually blocked his phone number as the alleged abuse continued. In retaliation, Rahul allegedly sent an intimate video of the woman via WhatsApp to her daughter and her husband, who works abroad.

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The woman then approached the Ambalathara police, said Rajapuram Circle Inspector A Santhosh Kumar.