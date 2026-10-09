Kottayam: The 'Nirangal' exhibition-cum-sale, organised by the Kasturba Social Welfare Centre, has got off to an official start at the KPS Menon Hall in Kottayam. The event offers a premium curation of branded apparel, handcrafted jewellery, and artisanal home decor sourced from across India.

Operating from 10 am to 8 pm with free admission, the two-day expo aims to introduce high-quality creations from national design hubs to local shoppers in Kottayam. The opening day saw an enthusiastic turnout of visitors exploring the diverse exhibits.

ADVERTISEMENT

A diverse pan-Indian showcase

The expo features independent entrepreneurs and craftspeople from major commercial hubs, including Udaipur, Varanasi, Jaipur, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Chennai and Bengaluru, alongside prominent local artisans from Kerala. Shoppers can explore premium sarees, modern fusion wear, menswear, salwars, home styling products, and a delightful variety of gourmet food stalls.

A major highlight of the exhibition is a dedicated stall showcasing intricate shadow work and cut work garments created by Sister Ranit and her team. Adding a touch of glamour to the event, a special fashion show featuring models from the 'She Rises' community is scheduled for 5.30 pm.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shopping for a noble cause

Founded in 1956, the Kasturba Social Welfare Centre has been consistently working for the empowerment and welfare of underprivileged women. The organisation currently supports over 40 low-income families by facilitating housing, sanitation, education, and essential medical assistance. Annie Jacob, President of the Kasturba Social Welfare Centre, stated that the proceeds generated from the shopping festival will be funnelled directly into these ongoing charitable and social welfare projects.