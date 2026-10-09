Charumoodu: Thamarakkulam Panchayat, the Kerala Excise Department, and Nooranad Range have jointly established a rest centre at Pachakkad Stadium as part of Operation Thunder. It features awareness boards and wall paintings against substance abuse, facilities to relax after a game on the ground, and seating arrangements.

Tomorrow at 11 am, Minister M Liju will inaugurate the rest centre at the Pachakkad 10th Ward Stadium in Thamarakkulam. M S Arun Kumar MLA will preside over the function. Kodikkunnil Suresh MP will be the chief guest.

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District Panchayat President A Mahendran will offer felicitations. Deputy Excise Commissioner K R Ajay will present the report. At 5 pm, there will be a football match between the Excise and Police teams, and at 6 pm, a folk song performance by Thamarakkulam Alexander and his troupe.