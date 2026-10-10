An 18-year-old girl died after a speeding private bus crashed into a pedestrian pavement at Chanthakavala in Kottayam. The girl was identified as Anjali, daughter of Ajayan, a resident of Parayil in Nattassery. She succumbed to her injuries while being treated on ventilator support in the surgical intensive care unit at Kottayam Medical College Hospital.

Four other women, who were also injured in the accident, were still under treatment in different hospitals.

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Anjali, who worked at a private establishment near Chanthakavala, was residing with her maternal aunt following her mother's death. She was among five women critically injured when the private bus, 'Thandapra', lost control and jumped onto the pavement around 7 pm on Friday. The bus was travelling from Nagampadam stand towards Changanassery when the mishap occurred.

According to eyewitnesses, the vehicle was overspeeding. Seeing the speeding bus veer towards them, several commuters managed to run to safety. A major tragedy was averted as a few people had sought shelter on the verandahs of nearby shops due to a light drizzle at the time.

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Local residents, alongside fire and rescue personnel and the police, carried out immediate rescue operations to pull out those trapped underneath the vehicle before rushing them to the hospital.

Police said the victims were commuters waiting at the bus stop and pedestrians passing by. Following the crash, traffic along the busy route was disrupted for nearly half an hour. Police have taken both the driver and conductor of the bus into custody.

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Meanwhile, four other women who suffered critical injuries in the crash are undergoing treatment across various hospitals in the region, including Sreekumari (54) at Medical College Hospital, Jaya (51) at Caritas Hospital, and Anumol Suresh (48) alongside AK Suni (46) at General Hospital.