Pathanapuram: The Working Women's Hostel, constructed by the Pathanapuram Block Panchayat and sanctioned under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Vikas Karyakram (PMJVK) scheme, was inaugurated by MLA Jyothikumar Chamakkala. Block Panchayat President R Ajith Krishna presided over the event.

Block Panchayat Vice President Ponnamma Jayan, along with Panchayat Presidents T M Biju, Sheeja Shanavas, S Shubhakumari, Shirley Gopinath, V M Manju, Saraswathi, Meera R Nair, Vishnu Bhagath, C R Suryanath, Sanitha Thomas, Jessy Thomas, M Giyasudeen, S Shakeem, Latha C Nair, Resmi Ramgopal, B Ajayakumar, Jayashree Anand, S Sreejith, G Sreeja, Anandupillai, Vijayakumar, Ushakumari, and Pradeep Kumar, delivered speeches.

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The hostel was constructed with a total fund of ₹2.5 crore, comprising ₹1.5 crore sanctioned by the Central Government and ₹1 crore from State Government funds. An additional ₹40 lakh allocated by the Pathanapuram Block Panchayat was utilised for the construction of the boundary wall and other ancillary works. Priority for accommodation will be given to working women, and rooms will also be available for students above 18 years of age.