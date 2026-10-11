Riyadh community health drive

Nearly 300 expatriates benefited from a free medical camp organised jointly by the Aziziyah Area Committee of Keli Arts and Cultural Centre and Star Health Medical Centre at its facility in Mansourah, Riyadh. The health drive witnessed strong participation from blue-collar workers and families hailing from various Indian states, Pakistan, and Bangladesh.

Comprehensive health screenings

A medical team led by specialist Dr Fathima Hakeem oversaw the health consultations and diagnostic tests. Participants received complimentary assessments for blood sugar levels, creatinine, total cholesterol, blood pressure, triglycerides, uric acid, and body mass index (BMI). The initiative aimed to promote early detection of lifestyle diseases and encourage regular health monitoring among the expatriate working class.

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Closing ceremony and recognition

The valedictory session was chaired by Keli Aziziyah Area President Ali Pattambi and inaugurated by Dr Fathima Hakeem. Key figures in attendance included Star Health Medical Centre General Manager Akbar Vengad, Clinic Manager Nisar, Keli Central Charity Committee Chairman Libin Pasupathi, Keli Central Committee Member Sijin Koovaloor, and Star Health Marketing Manager Sushama Shan.

To mark the collaboration, Aziziyah Area Patron Secretary Ajith Prasad handed over Keli's memento to Marketing Manager Sushama Shan, while Clinic Manager Nisar presented a token of appreciation to Keli Area Secretary Sudheer Poredam. Keli Central Secretariat Member and Charity Committee In-Charge Naseer Mullurkara and Central Committee Member Sujith were also present. The programme commenced with a welcome address by Sudheer Poredam and concluded with a vote of thanks by Area Treasurer Lajeesh Narikkode.

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Disclaimer: The content of this news report has been published as provided by the organisers in Riyadh without alterations. The views expressed are personal.