With its cascading clusters of snow-white blossoms and enchanting fragrance, the bridal creeper is a prized sight in gardens and along home fences across Kerala. Scientifically known as Porana paniculata (and locally referred to as Manimulla, Nagamulla, or Manavattippoovu), this ornamental vine blooms once a year in such density that its leaves are almost completely hidden beneath a blanket of white. Unsurprisingly, it has captured the hearts of plant enthusiasts throughout the state.

However, behind its captivating elegance lies an ecological hazard. While a garden draped in blooming bridal creeper appears idyllic, the vine possesses aggressive invasive traits that threaten surrounding flora. It grows at an extraordinary speed, wrapping itself around trees and shrubs. Its dense foliage blocks sunlight from reaching the vegetation underneath, causing stunted growth or ultimately killing indigenous plants. Over time, this weakens native plant communities, reduces biodiversity, and disrupts the delicate balance of local ecosystems.

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A rapid coloniser in tropical climates

The primary danger of the bridal creeper stems from its remarkable capacity for quick reproduction. The plant produces vast quantities of seeds that travel effortlessly across distances via wind and water. Furthermore, even discarded stem cuttings can root swiftly and spread across adjacent land in very little time. As a result, it can rapidly colonise fragile ecosystems, agricultural fields, and plantations.

In warm, high-humidity regions like Kerala, where heavy monsoon rains nourish rapid growth, the invasive nature of this plant becomes exceptionally severe. Without active management, the vine can quickly overwhelm surrounding environments.

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Steps for prevention and control

To mitigate this growing threat, continuous monitoring and timely management are essential. Gardening enthusiasts and farmers are strongly advised to avoid planting bridal creeper near forest boundaries, orchards, or agricultural land. Necessary precautions must also be taken to contain existing vines and prevent them from spreading unchecked into surrounding areas.

Inputs provided by: Research Scholar, College of Agriculture, Vellayani (Ph: 8848696434); Soil Survey Officer, Wayanad (Ph: 9947231642).