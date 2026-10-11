Pulpally: The lack of rain in the region is pushing farmers into deep distress. Although several parts of the district received adequate rainfall over the past week, border areas did not receive any mercy from the rain. Despite clouds gathering, rain fails to fall completely. Rain passed by the borders of Pulpally and Mullankolly panchayats several times. Heavy rain was reported in the Karnataka forest regions and H D Kote in recent days.

Following a weak Southwest Monsoon, the situation where the Northeast Monsoon also appears to be abandoning the land has left farmers in despair. At a time when rain is critically needed for all types of agricultural crops, intense heat is being experienced. Water scarcity is also worsening. The locality lives in fear of facing an acute drinking water shortage if rains do not arrive in the coming days. There are no major water storage reservoirs or large ponds in this region. In case of an emergency, water for lorry distribution would have to be brought in from outside sources.

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With water levels dropping in the Kabani River, sufficient water is not available for either drinking or irrigation needs. Hopes of salvaging late-planted paddy crops are fading away; with no water for three months, farmers state that the paddy cannot be saved. Regular application of fertilizer in fields has also been halted. It is time for the paddy to sprout grains, but in fields with late sowing, it will take more time. As daytime temperatures soar, crops are withering and dropping off. Immature coconuts, areca nuts, coffee, cardamom, and black pepper are suffering significant premature shedding. Kannada villages bordering Wayanad are also baking in the harsh sun. Forested tracts have already slipped into drought. Vegetable and cereal crops are getting destroyed completely. The deficit in rain has also adversely affected ragi and cotton cultivation.