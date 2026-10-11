Kochi: When eggs are broken by hand, it's often difficult to perfectly separate the yolk from the white. There's also a chance that the white or yolk might stick to the shell. To overcome all these issues, an egg breaker machine has been introduced. This machine precisely breaks the egg in the middle, separating the yolk and the white.

Highly beneficial for making bakery products, this machine is a major attraction at the Bake Expo, held at the Adlux Convention Centre. It can process 2500 eggs per hour.

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From small baking tools to state-of-the-art machinery, from basic ingredients to trendy desserts, and from simple packaging to premium gift packs – the Bakers Association Kerala (BAKE) has organized South India's largest food industry expo at the Adlux Convention Centre, bringing together all the wonders of the bakery world under one roof.

The expo concludes on Sunday. Thomas, who traveled from Vietnam to attend the expo, was given a taste of Kerala's famous jackfruit preserve (Chakka Varatti). He showed his appreciation for experiencing the unique taste of Kerala by patting the stall owner on the shoulder. The expo features stalls from over 700 companies, both from within Kerala and outside.