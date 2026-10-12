Kalpetta: The family of Devika, the Wayanad girl who was killed along with two friends in a road accident at Nedumbassery in Ernakulam district, has demanded the harshest possible punishment for Suhail Sajeev, the youth who was driving the car involved in the crash.

Speaking to the media at their home in Madakkimala on Monday, Devika’s mother Saritha, father Santhosh and uncle Sandeep demanded that the accused be tried as an adult and charged under the relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for culpable homicide or murder, as applicable, instead of being dealt with under the comparatively lenient provisions of the Juvenile Justice Act.

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According to Saritha, the family had sold its property to meet Devika's educational expenses and later moved into a small house on a tiny plot of land. Devika had completed her studies and was preparing to move to the Gulf for a job when the accident occurred, shattering the family’s dreams, she said.

“All three children were the sole hopes of their respective families. Their deaths have devastated not just their parents but their entire families,” she said.

Santhosh said the family was deeply distressed to learn that the accused had been lodged in a juvenile facility rather than an ordinary prison.

“We feel that youngsters who commit such serious offences should be dealt with like adult offenders. We also suspect that the accused’s family is spending huge sums of money to ensure his safety and protect him from the consequences of his actions,” he said.

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“What happened to us should not happen to any other family,” he added, urging the authorities to ensure that the case was handled seriously and justice was delivered.

Muraleedharan, an uncle of Devika’s mother, Saritha, demanded that the accused’s father also be held accountable, alleging that he had handed over the vehicle to his son and provided him with substantial financial support. He claimed that the incident was not accidental but deliberate and said there were reports that the youth had driven the car at high speed.

“Families like ours struggle to make ends meet, while the accused’s family may have crores of rupees to spend on saving him from punishment. The stand taken by the courts and the state government will be crucial in ensuring justice,” he said.

According to Devika’s family, the accused had reportedly told others that his father would take care of everything. They said the remark reflected the sense of protection and impunity under which he had been raised. The family argued that exemplary punishment in the case would serve as a warning to parents who excessively pamper their children and fail to instil in them a sense of responsibility and accountability.

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Devika’s last rites were performed at her paternal home in Thekkumthara at around 10 pm on Sunday. The family had to conduct the funeral there because it did not have sufficient land elsewhere for the last rites.

Fondly known as Kukku, Devika was an avid dancer. She had secured A grades in all subjects in both the SSLC and Plus Two examinations and had also pursued softball alongside her studies. She completed a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) degree and an aviation course in Ernakulam. She was also working part-time at a crafts shop.

Devika had last visited home during the Onam celebrations. Her passport had recently been issued, and the family was making arrangements for her to move to the Gulf in search of a job and a better future.