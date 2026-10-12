Higher Education Minister Roji M John on Monday moved a Resolution in the Assembly requesting the return of the Kerala State Private Universities (Establishment and Regulation) Bill, 2025. Though the Bill was passed unanimously in the Assembly on March 24, 2025, under the LDF government, Governor Rajendra Arlekar had used his powers under Article 200 to refer the Bill to the President.

The UDF government now wants the Bill returned so that it could be withdrawn and a new Bill introduced in its place. "The status of the Private Universities Bill has been uncertain for the last one-and-a-half years. In most other states, private universities and foreign universities have been legally established and are functioning well. The uncertainty surrounding the Bill has prohibited the functioning of private universities in Kerala," the higher education minister said.

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Though the Private Universities Bill was passed unanimously, minister Roji said that the UDF had serious concerns about various provisions of the Bill. "The Bill was passed unanimously because we (the UDF) agreed with the policy in principle," the minister said.

He then suggested that the UDF government wants to expand the policy. "This government wants the establishment of private universities, 'deemed to be' universities or even foreign universities in Kerala. The government also wants to enter into the law-making process related to this," Roji M John said.

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The Resolution moved by the minister said that the government was not planning to go ahead with the existing Bill. "Therefore, this Assembly is requesting the Centre to return the Kerala State Private Universities (Establishment and Regulation) Bill, 2025, which is now under the consideration of the President of India," the Resolution said.

In fact, the Centre had sought certain clarifications regarding the extent of land and endowment fund that a private individual or group hoping to set up a university should mandatorily possess.

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In the 2025 Bill, two conditions have been laid down for private entities - 'sponsoring body' is the term used for them in the Bill - that want to establish a university in Kerala. One, the sponsoring body should constitute an 'endowment fund' of at least ₹25 crore. Two, it should possess at least 10 acres of land as stipulated by the regulatory bodies for the University.

Under the LDF Bill, the power to create rules for private universities was vested with the government. The legislation also grants the State Government the power to call for any information and records related to the University's administration. The government will also have the power to de-recognise a university after conducting an inquiry.