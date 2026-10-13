Cherthala: The process of shifting the Cherthala Taluk Hospital's operations to its new building is facing significant delays despite its inauguration months ago. Strong allegations persist that the Health Department is failing to take the necessary steps to make it operational. Despite the requirement for an additional 43 posts, including doctors, to fully operationalise the new building, accusations continue that the Health Department has not taken the necessary action.

The six-storey building, constructed at a cost of approximately ₹80 crore and featuring 270 beds, was designed to provide enhanced facilities and superior medical care for the roughly 1,500 patients who visit the hospital daily from various parts of Cherthala taluk.

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The new facility also includes 30 ICU beds and 4 operation theatres. It was inaugurated before the Assembly elections. However, there are also claims that the inauguration took place without ensuring the necessary infrastructure and equipment were in place. Currently, the hospital operates with limited facilities, performing surgeries such as knee and hip replacements, kidney stone removal, and even plastic surgeries.

The emergency department alone sees an average of 300 patients daily. Due to a severe shortage of doctors, staff, and essential systems, only primary care is currently provided. At present, the hospital has only one ambulance.

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Key demands for operationalising the new building:

An additional 43 posts are required, including 11 doctors.

Temporary vacancies filled through the NHM (National Health Mission) must be regularised/filled.

Electrical installations and solar connections need to be completed.

A No-Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Fire and Rescue Services must be obtained.

Equipment must be procured and supplied through KMSCL (Kerala Medical Services Corporation Ltd).

The lighting systems for the operation theatres must be completed.

The waste management plant must be completed.

“Strong intervention is crucial to facilitate the hospital's move to the new building and ensure its full development. All political parties must intervene, prioritising public interest,” D Jyothish, Councillor, Cherthala Municipality, said.