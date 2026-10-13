Kochi: The Kochi City police are probing the possible terror links of a 32-year-old man arrested in connection with the arson attack on the historic Kadavumbhagam Synagogue in Ernakulam Market. The investigation has also led to the seizure of a cache of narcotic substances from his rented house in Puthencruz.

The accused has been identified as Ebin B Paul, a native of Puthencruz. He was arrested after Ernakulam Central police launched an investigation after an unidentified person poured petrol into the synagogue compound and lit a fire in the early hours of Monday.

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The police traced the car used by the attacker by examining CCTV footage, and it led to the arrest of Ebin. Investigators are now examining his online communications and financial transactions to establish whether he had connections with foreign-based terror operatives, police sources said.

It is also learnt that officers from the Intelligence Bureau (IB), the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and other central intelligence agencies have questioned the accused as part of the investigation. His WhatsApp and Telegram chats, including groups with members from foreign countries, are under scrutiny.

Police sources said investigators are also checking whether any of his online contacts had links to Pakistan-based networks. However, the nature of these communications and the identities of those involved are yet to be established.

“We have come across his online conversations involving an unidentified person referred to as ‘Boss’. We are examining whether the accused acted on instructions from this contact and whether the synagogue attack was carried out at someone else’s behest,” police sources said.

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The accused is believed to have recorded the arson on his mobile phone, allegedly to share the footage with the online contact. His financial transactions, including possible cryptocurrency transfers, are also being examined to ascertain whether he received money for carrying out the attack.

The police are also investigating his alleged involvement in an earlier arson attack at a used-car showroom in Muvattupuzha. Investigators are checking whether the two incidents are connected and whether he was involved in any other similar acts.

Narcotics seized from rented villa

A search of the accused’s rented villa in Puthencruz led to the recovery of several narcotic and psychotropic substances concealed inside a bedroom wardrobe.

The seizure included 50.883 grams of ketamine, 20.675 g of K-Rock, 20.171 g of alprazolam, 5.264 g of fentanyl, 3.613 g of white heroin, 2.736 g of brown heroin and 2.361 g of oxycodone.

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Puthencruz police subsequently registered a separate case against him under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Investigators are examining how the accused procured the substances and whether he had any connections with drug trafficking networks. The seizure has added another dimension to the investigation into his activities and contacts.

CCTV footage helped trace accused

According to the police investigation, Ebin arrived at Ernakulam Market in a blue Maruti Ignis, parked the vehicle away from the site and walked towards the synagogue carrying a can of fuel.

He allegedly poured petrol on the front portion of the Blossom plant nursery, run by the synagogue’s managing trustee, and set fire to flex boards and banners before fleeing the scene.

The incident came to light hours later, despite police security in the area amid tensions in West Asia.

The Ernakulam Central Police, under the supervision of the Kochi Deputy Commissioner of Police, examined CCTV footage from the surrounding area and questioned nearly 150 local traders. Cyber experts helped trace the vehicle’s registration to a villa enclave at Patham Mile in Puthencruz.

The police subsequently reached the residence and took the accused into custody with the assistance of his father.

The accused is currently in judicial custody. The police are seeking his custody for further interrogation, while central agencies continue to examine his digital communications and financial trail to establish the extent of his alleged network and possible foreign connections.