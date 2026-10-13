Kallambalam: Residents of Navaikulam Panchayat are expressing serious concerns about the deplorable state of roads, including those maintained by the PWD and the Panchayat. Complaints abound that these crucial routes are becoming heavily overgrown with bushes and thickets, significantly hindering travel. Despite numerous appeals to authorities regarding the considerable difficulties faced by pedestrians and motorcyclists, no action has been taken, locals allege.

On major roads leading to areas such as Navaikulam Kattupudusseri, Pallikkal, Decent Mukku, and Kappamvila, wild thickets have grown unchecked, now aggressively encroaching onto the roadways.

ADVERTISEMENT

This overgrowth severely obstructs visibility, particularly on winding and curving stretches. In some places, the vegetation is so dense that even signboards are completely obscured.

Adding to the woes, wild boars and stray dogs are breeding rapidly and multiplying in these overgrown areas. This poses a significant threat to both residents and commuters, especially during nighttime. Residents report a disturbing trend of continuous wild boar attacks on the Kattupudusseri Road in recent times.

ADVERTISEMENT

CPI leader Mullanalloor Sivadasan has repeatedly brought these issues to the attention of Panchayat and PWD authorities and raised them in Grama Sabhas (village assemblies), but his efforts have yielded no positive outcome.

Although announcements were made in Grama Sabhas regarding the allocation of necessary funds for clearing road overgrowth, repairing streetlights, and controlling the wild boar menace, not a single implementation project has commenced. If the issue is not resolved promptly, locals are preparing to organize a strong protest.