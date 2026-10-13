A comprehensive feasibility study will be conducted to establish a new tourism corridor centred around the Idukki Dam, Asia’s tallest arch dam and a national hallmark, Electricity Minister Sunny Joseph announced in the Legislative Assembly.

​The Minister’s assurance came in response to a Calling Attention Motion moved by Idukki MLA Roshy Augustine (referred to as Roy K Paulose in the session), who urged the government to formulate a master plan leveraging the vast tourism potential of the Idukki Arch Dam.

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​Call to make Idukki a top national destination

Raising the issue, the MLA emphasised the need for an action plan to transform Idukki into one of India’s premier tourist destinations over the next five years. He highlighted key surrounding attractions, including Kalyanathandu, Anchuruli, Cheruthoni, Kulamavu, Vazhathope Hill View Park, and the Ayyappancoil Hanging Bridge.

​Key proposals submitted during the session include:

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​Infrastructure upgrades

Upgrading visitor amenities at Anchuruli’s famous tunnel, waterfalls, and reservoir viewpoints, as well as enhancing facilities at Calvary Mount with essential infrastructure like drinking water, parking, restrooms, and waiting lounges.

​Eco-friendly employment generation

Developing sustainable tourism that creates local employment opportunities, particularly benefiting Kudumbashree members and unemployed youths in the region.

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​Daily visitor access

Reopening the dam for daily public access—a practice that was permitted three years ago but is currently restricted to festive seasons.

Engineering marvel and tourism synergy

Highlighting the historic significance of the dam commissioned in 1976, the MLA praised the unique Canadian engineering technology that allows the arch structure to naturally resist water pressure. Combining natural beauty with technical brilliance, the MLA invited fellow legislators and ministers to visit the dam and experience its splendour firsthand.

​He further noted that the Idukki, Cheruthoni, and Kulamavu dams function under a centralised storage system, making the region a critical hub for water resources, power generation, and scenic beauty. To realise the high-range region’s full developmental potential, he urged a coordinated effort among the Tourism, Electricity, and Irrigation departments to execute the Tourism Corridor project.

​Government response

In his reply, Minister Sunny Joseph recalled his long-standing ties to the Idukki district dating back to his student and organisational days. He assured the House that, taking the MLA’s suggestions into account, the government will promptly initiate a feasibility study to execute the Idukki Dam Tourism Corridor project. The Minister also acknowledged the MLA's invitation to state ministers and legislators to visit the iconic site.