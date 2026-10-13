Wandoor: The hilly region is grappling with a jaundice outbreak, with confirmed cases now exceeding 70. The number of patients being diagnosed daily is steadily increasing across the Wandoor and Kalikavu health blocks. In government hospitals alone, 66 cases have been confirmed. Numerous individuals are also undergoing treatment in private hospitals, with several in serious condition.

Block Panchayat President K. Amritha stated that awareness and preventive measures have been intensified, with Wandoor Taluk Hospital serving as the central hub for these efforts. Meetings have been convened in various panchayats, and special directives issued, including to school authorities.

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The majority of infections were reported among individuals who consumed food from a restaurant in Wandoor. Subsequently, under the leadership of Panchayat President K.T. Shamsuddeen, elected representatives, and health officials, efforts including chlorination have been ramped up in the wards.

Health officials have shut down the restaurant identified as the source of the outbreak.There are also indications that health certificates may have been issued without proper inspection. Consequently, health checks for employees in all food establishments, including hotels, have been made more stringent, and health cards are now mandatory. Instructions have also been issued to neighboring panchayats to intensify their vigilance.