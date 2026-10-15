Contractor abandons water tourism park project in Kottayam resulting loss of money, jobs
Contractor Rajesh Cargill abandoned the Kumarakom water tourism park after nine months of stalled operations, citing district council failures to provide basic facilities, unreduced rent, and severe financial liabilities that cost twenty-two jobs.
Contractor Rajesh Cargill abandoned the Kumarakom water tourism park after nine months of stalled operations, citing district council failures to provide basic facilities, unreduced rent, and severe financial liabilities that cost twenty-two jobs.
Contractor Rajesh Cargill abandoned the Kumarakom water tourism park after nine months of stalled operations, citing district council failures to provide basic facilities, unreduced rent, and severe financial liabilities that cost twenty-two jobs.
Kumarakom: The contractor responsible for operating the Cheepunkal Valiyamada Tourism Project (Water Tourism Park), which functions under the District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC), has abandoned the venture. The contractor recently sent a letter to the Collector and DTPC Secretary, expressing an inability to continue.
They had previously announced the suspension of the project last December due to the DTPC's failure to provide essential basic facilities. Despite a subsequent meeting, no further action was taken. Operations have now been stalled for nine months. Escalating electricity charges, staff salaries, and continuous operational expenses resulted in substantial financial liabilities, ultimately prompting the decision to abandon the project.
Crores of rupees down the drain
The DTPC had invested ₹4.85 crore in the Cheepunkal project. In addition, Rajesh Cargill, the contractor, had personally spent lakhs of rupees. The contractor was reportedly paying DTPC over ₹1 lakh in monthly rent. He claims the DTPC failed to provide adequate basic facilities and, despite promises to reduce rent for the months the project was non-operational, no such reduction occurred.
Facilities for Tourists
- Colour musical water fountain
- Floating restaurant
- Floating walkway
- Pedal boats
- Children's play area
- Garden
- Bird watching
- Music shows
Jobs Lost
The project officially commenced in March 2024. Rajesh Cargill, who undertook the contract, began operations in April 2025. Twenty-two local individuals were employed at the park, all of whom have now lost their jobs.