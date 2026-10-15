Palakkad: Users have voiced complaints about the delayed reopening of the open gym at Fort Maidan, which was closed for renovations. Municipal authorities clarified that the delay was due to more extensive renovation work being required than initially anticipated, and confirmed that the gym would reopen next week.

The open gym at Fort Maidan was established in 2018, with M.B. Rajesh, the then Palakkad MP, allocating ₹16.5 lakh from his development fund. Subsequently, due to a lack of timely maintenance, the equipment and other components suffered damage. These are currently being replaced. The ongoing renovation is being carried out at a cost of ₹3.5 lakh, sanctioned by the municipality.

ADVERTISEMENT

Permanent System for Maintenance

Municipal Chairperson P. Smithesh announced that a permanent system would be implemented for the maintenance of the open gym at Fort Maidan. The initiative will be carried out in cooperation with individuals and organizations in the sports sector. A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) will be signed for this purpose. The daily operations of the gym will be managed by contracted parties, while the municipality will intervene when major repairs are required.