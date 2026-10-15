Sreekaryam: Residents living on both sides of the Aniyoor Indiraji Nagar Road are facing immense hardship. The woes of local residents begin right from the market that operates on the road near Aniyoor Junction, where the turn-off from the main road leads to Indiraji Nagar. The road is almost entirely encroached upon.

What starts as early morning trade soon transforms the thoroughfare into an impassable stretch for vehicles by around 10 am. Commuters, especially those taking patients to hospitals or attending to other urgent matters, face immense difficulties navigating this route. Despite repeated complaints to municipal authorities, residents report that no solution has been forthcoming.

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Adding to their woes, mini Material Collection Facilities (MCFs) established by the municipality for waste collection are located right next to the residential area. Waste collected and deposited by the Haritha Karma Sena (Green Task Force) often piles up here for weeks. Frequently, these waste sacks spill over, creating an unbearable stench and obstructing traffic flow. Nearby residents state that despite requests to the municipality to relocate these facilities away from the residential area, their pleas have fallen on deaf ears.

On both sides of the road, from the MCFs up to the point where the ascent to Indiraji Nagar begins, overgrown grass too stands at a man's height. This dense vegetation poses a threat, harboring animals including snakes. Compounding the problem, the overgrown area has recently become a dumping ground at night for some individuals, who discard slaughterhouse waste and other refuse.

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The menace of stray dogs in the locality is also intensifying. Local residents are urgently calling on the municipality to intervene and provide an immediate resolution to their mounting problems.