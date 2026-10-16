Kochi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued a summons to former Kerala Chief Minister and Opposition Leader Pinarayi Vijayan for questioning in the Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited (CMRL) alleged bribery case. ED sources said that Vijayan has been asked to appear on Friday after the upcoming weekend and Pooja holidays.

The summons came amid a legal setback for Vijayan, his daughter T Veena and son-in-law P A Mohamed Riyas, after a Division Bench of the Kerala High Court dismissed their plea challenging a Single Bench ruling in the case.

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The Division Bench upheld the earlier order, observing that the principles of natural justice had not been violated and that complainants or prospective accused persons need not be heard before proceedings reached the present stage.

Following the setback, Vijayan, Veena and Riyas approached the Supreme Court seeking to quash the Single Bench verdict and the Vigilance FIRs. Though the apex court is scheduled to sit on October 26, it has indicated that it is open to hearing their plea earlier.

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According to ED sources, the agency's investigation resumed in late May after remaining on hold for an interim period following High Court interventions. During a search on May 27 at the official residence where Vijayan was staying at the time, investigators recovered a diary belonging to Veena.

The ED subsequently forwarded a report to the State Police alleging that Vijayan received ₹3.28 cr in bribes from CMRL through his daughter. The diary reportedly contained financial calculations totalling around ₹20 cr.

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The alleged diary triggered a political controversy. Vijayan dismissed the claims, stating that “no such diary ever existed.”

The State Vigilance initially declined to register an FIR and opted for a preliminary inquiry. The ED prepared to approach the court, while activist K M Shajahan also filed a petition seeking action. The CPM has maintained that investigations by multiple agencies amount to a recycled “political witch-hunt.”

The case centres on alleged financial transactions between CMRL and Veena’s now-defunct IT company, Exalogic Solutions. The ED initiated its probe in 2024 to investigate suspected payments and their alleged links to political influence.