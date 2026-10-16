A devastating apartment fire in Bochum, Germany, that claimed the lives of three young youngsters from Kerala has left their families back home in grief. The victims, Sivin Johny (27) from Kalady, Anjali S Joy (27) from Kollam, and Nova Sabu (25) from Idukki, died on Tuesday after being trapped on the third floor of their residential building.

According to information received by relatives following the autopsies, all of them died from asphyxiation due to smoke inhalation. The building's internal wooden staircase reportedly collapsed in the fire, cutting off their primary escape route from the third floor. Five residents from neighbouring flats were also rushed to hospital in critical condition after inhaling thick smoke.

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German police have detained a Romanian neighbour on suspicion of involvement in the incident, and an investigation is under way.

Friends in life and tragedy

The tragedy also united two close friends in death. Anjali, a native of Chemmakkad in Kollam, and Nova, from Irattyar in Idukki, had formed a deep bond while learning German together in Thiruvananthapuram. Both cleared their B2 German language proficiency exam and secured work visas through a Bengaluru agency, landing in Germany together on July 28 to work in a firm's warehouse.

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Anjali, who held a BEd degree and previously taught at a private school in Thiruvananthapuram, spent over ₹25 lakh to secure her visa and travel arrangements, a sum raised through her mother Sheela's retirement benefits and savings. She had initially stayed at a residence owned by her employer before being relocated to the Bochum apartment two weeks ago. Nova joined her shortly after, followed by Sivin just last week.

A selfie taken days before the tragic fire in Bochum, Germany, featuring Sivin John, Anjali S Joy, and Nova Sabu, whose dreams were cut short within a month of their arrival.

For Sivin, the move to Germany was supposed to mark the start of a promising new career. A BCom graduate from De Paul College in Angamaly who previously worked at a local travel agency, Sivin arrived in Germany on September 14. He initially stayed with his younger brother Salvin, a nursing student in Germany, before renting a room in the Bochum apartment on Sunday to be closer to a new job at a hotel scheduled to begin on Monday.

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Efforts under way for repatriation

Efforts are now on to bring the bodies of all three victims back to Kerala. Officials from the Indian Embassy in Germany have contacted the families, while Kerala MPs Benny Behanan and Dean Kuriakose are working alongside NORKA authorities to expedite the repatriation process. Anjali's final rites are scheduled to take place at St Sebastian Church in Anchamkutty once her body reaches home.