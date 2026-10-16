Mundayad: Three years have passed since the tarring on the Mundayad–Elayavoor Unnathi–Mathukoth Road began peeling away, yet authorities have failed to carry out any repairs. Commuting on this road, which the Corporation seems to have abandoned, is becoming an increasingly arduous task for local residents.

Despite three crore rupees being allocated twice for the road's development during the Pinarayi government's tenure, no re-tarring work has taken place. An inauguration was held last March, proclaiming road development and reconstruction, but no further action has followed. This time, the government has allocated two crore rupees in the state budget for the road's development.

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It has been 10 years since the road was last re-tarred. The road has completely disintegrated, a situation further exacerbated by the laying of gas pipelines and drinking water pipelines along its sides. After installing the gas pipeline, authorities merely backfilled with soil in many places, neglecting to properly lay gravel. Consequently, vehicles frequently get stuck in the trenches dug for pipes along the roadside. Just the other day, a car sank into one such pit, and locals had to band together to pull the vehicle out.

The Mundayad–Elayavoor Unnathi–Mathukoth Road serves as a crucial shortcut for commuters when there's traffic congestion on the airport road (Mundayad–Varam–Valiyannoor–Mathukoth Road). Despite locals repeatedly urging Corporation authorities to repair the road, no action has been taken. The UDF, under its leadership, has submitted a petition to the Mayor demanding that the dilapidated road be made traffic-worthy. The BJP is also gearing up to launch protests demanding road repairs.