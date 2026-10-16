Four people, including two natives of Kerala, were killed in a collision between a private sleeper bus and a lorry near Mysuru in the early hours of the morning. The incident took place around 3.45 am near Periyapatna along the Bengaluru-Kozhikode route.

The deceased Keralites have been identified as Aftab, a native of Beypore, and Sajesh, from Mankavu in Kozhikode district. Authorities are in the process of confirming the identities of the remaining two victims involved in the crash.

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According to preliminary reports, the Kaveri AC sleeper bus was travelling from Bengaluru to Kozhikode when it crashed head-on into an oncoming lorry. The impact severely damaged the front sections of both vehicles. Police and emergency responders arrived at the scene shortly after the crash, and the bodies of the deceased were shifted to the Periyapatna Government Hospital mortuary for post-mortem procedures.