When 14-year-old Pranaya Manosh took the stage at the CBSE Sahodaya Kalotsav in Cheruthuruthy on Friday, she sang a song that was part of her parents' love story. Performing a melody her father, Manosh, a native of Arimpur, had composed for her mother, Vismitha, 25 years ago during his college days, the Class 9 student of Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan won first prize in light music (Category 3). The competition was held at the Arafa School, Attur from 8 am to 2.30 pm.

The song had also won Manosh first prize at the Calicut University Inter-Zonal competitions when he was pursuing his degree at St Thomas College. "I composed the song for my then-partner, who is now my wife, as a tribute to my love for her," said Manosh.

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Both Manosh and Vismitha are overjoyed by their daughter's achievement. "The song has remained a symbol of our love and I am extremely happy that our daughter has won a prize for it," said Manosh. "As our daughter is the gift of our love, we named her Pranaya", Manosh said.

This is not the first time the song has won Pranaya a trophy. When she was in Class 5, she performed the same composition and secured first prize at the state level. "I feel incredibly happy to sing this song that is so close to my parents' hearts," Pranaya said. "Although I compete every year, I received first place both times I chose to sing this specific song, once at the state level and now at the district level."

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"The winning song begins with the lines "Chandrika Chitharumbol..." and one verse, in particular, has touched listeners over the years: "chambakka chundathe paatil njn aliyumbo njn ariyathe njn ninte aayi," Manosh said.

Trained in classical music by her father, Pranaya comes from a family deeply involved in the arts. Manosh and Vismitha were recognised as Kalaprathibha and Kalathilakam, respectively, during their college years. They now run a dance and music academy named 'Manovismikam'. Their son, Manovismay, a Class 3 student, is also following in their artistic footsteps. He has already acted in a short film and is actively involved in the arts, Manosh said.