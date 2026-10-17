Thiruvananthapuram: The state government has sought the Governor’s sanction to register a corruption case against former sports minister V Abdurahiman over alleged irregularities in the proposed visit of the Argentina football team to Kerala.

Chief Minister V D Satheesan forwarded the file to Lok Bhavan on Friday, acting on a recommendation by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) to register cases against five persons.

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The SIT, led by ADGP P Vijayan, found that Abdurahiman had misused his official position and improperly intervened to secure financial gains for Reporter Broadcasting Company (RBC), the event sponsor. It also recommended registering cases under the Prevention of Corruption Act against the former minister and four others.

The SIT submitted its preliminary report to the government on October 5. The delay in taking action drew criticism, prompting the chief minister to intervene. Following legal advice, the government has now decided to seek the Governor’s sanction as the alleged irregularities took place while Abdurahiman was in office.

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The other persons against whom the SIT recommended action are C Sathyapalan, Abdurahiman’s former private secretary; U Sharaf Ali, former president of the Kerala Sports Council; Reporter Broadcasting Company; and its owner, Anto Augustin.

The investigation found that irregularities in the Argentina deal had caused financial losses worth crores of rupees to the government and involved the misuse of official documents.

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Governor’s exit could delay action

While the file is now before the Governor, the timing of further action remains uncertain. Governor Rajendra Arlekar is currently away from Kerala and is expected to return on October 19, just two days before demitting office.

If Arlekar does not sign the file before his term ends, the matter will pass to his successor. The new Governor, Om Prakash Mathur, is scheduled to assume office on October 23 and is likely to examine the case before taking a decision.