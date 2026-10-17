How well do you know Kerala?

Manorama Online, in association with Sanskara School, Kochi, is organising the 'Kerala to Keralam Quiz 2026', a mega quiz competition for school and college students, to mark the 70th anniversary of the state's formation.

The competition will be held at Sanskara School in Kochi on November 1, with a total prize pool of ₹1 lakh. Participants must compete in teams of two, and each institution can field any number of teams.

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The school category is open to students of Classes 8 to 12, while undergraduate and postgraduate students can compete in the college category. The two categories will have separate contests, with prizes of ₹25,000, ₹15,000, and ₹10,000 for the first, second and third places, respectively. All winners will receive certificates, while every finalist will take home an attractive prize.

After registration, teams will have to take a preliminary test, with the highest-scoring teams advancing to the final. Quizmaster A R Ranjith will host the final.

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Questions will cover Kerala’s history, traditions, culture, art, literature, festivals, cuisine, geography, eminent personalities, science, education, sports, business, cinema, social development and current affairs. The quiz will also explore the state’s 14 districts and the global presence and influence of Malayalis.

