The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) conducted an inspection at the Vaikom Circle Inspector's office in Kottayam on Friday over allegations that the officer had received bribes through a bank account opened in the name of an Assam native.

The inspection was carried out as part of ‘Project Zero’, an initiative to intensify anti-corruption action, following confidential information that the officer was receiving money through UPI transactions from people linked to the soil mafia, tipper and Taurus lorry operators, and accused in various cases.

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According to Vigilance, a Canara Bank account was opened at its Vaikom branch on September 5 in the name of the Assam native, with the mobile number of a person named Arun registered as the contact number. The officer allegedly used the linked SIM card and ATM card to operate the account.

Vigilance received information that ₹2.28 lakh had been credited to the account over a month and that the officer had withdrawn the money from ATMs in Vaikom and Kuravilangad.

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During Friday's inspection, the team found the SIM card in the officer's mobile phone and the account's ATM card tucked inside its cover. A detailed inspection is under way.

Vigilance Director Manoj Abraham urged the public to report corruption through the toll-free number 1064, phone number 8592900900 or WhatsApp number 9447789100.