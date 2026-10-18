Wayanad: A habitual temple thief wanted in connection with more than 100 cases has been arrested by the Wayanad Police while allegedly attempting to flee to Karnataka after stealing gold ornaments from a temple in Kozhikode district.

The accused, Kottarappatt Sajeesh (44), a native of Kalady near Edappal, was arrested on Sunday after breaking into a temple at Kundayithode and stealing gold ornaments belonging to the deity. He was reportedly travelling towards Karnataka when a police officer recognised him on a bus.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sajeesh, who was released from prison on August 17 after serving a sentence in a theft case, is suspected of having robbed 16 temples, according to the police.

Sulthan Bathery Deputy Superintendent of Police Abdul Karim said Sajeesh was identified by Noufel, a police officer attached to the Padinjarathara police station, while they were travelling on a bus from Kozhikode to Sulthan Bathery on Sunday. Noufel had previously questioned Sajeesh in connection with a theft case.

ADVERTISEMENT

Suspecting that Sajeesh might have been involved in another theft, Noufel alerted Abdul Karim, who instructed the officer to remain on the bus and discreetly monitor the suspect's movements.

When the bus reached Sulthan Bathery, a police team led by Abdul Karim intercepted it and took Sajeesh into custody.

ADVERTISEMENT

Although Sajeesh initially denied involvement in any recent thefts, a search of his bags led to the recovery of gold ornaments allegedly stolen from the Kundayithode temple. He reportedly confessed to the theft during further questioning. The police seized the ornaments.

According to Abdul Karim, Sajeesh was released from prison on August 17 after being convicted in a theft case. He is suspected of having committed more than a dozen thefts since his release.

As no theft cases involving Sajeesh had been registered in Wayanad district, the police handed him over to a team from Kozhikode on Sunday afternoon for further investigation, the DySP said.

The accused is wanted in connection with temple theft cases under the jurisdiction of police stations in Kozhikode, Kodanchery, Ambalappuzha and Malappuram.

According to the police, Sajeesh follows a particular modus operandi. He allegedly steals a motorcycle before breaking into a temple and abandons the vehicle after escaping, making it difficult for investigators to trace his movements.