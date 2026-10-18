Palakkad: The family of 29-year-old Mohammad Rabbani, a native of Alathur in Palakkad who was seriously injured in the Houthi attack on Riyadh's King Khalid International Airport, anxiously waits to hear from him as he continues to recover in a hospital in Saudi Arabia.

Rabbani, who works as a technician at the airport for a private company, is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Riyadh after sustaining injuries to his stomach, hand and legs. The attack took place on October 10, 2026, when a missile and drone strike hit KKIA in Riyadh. His family has been unable to speak to him since the incident owing to his medical condition and the security measures in place in Saudi Arabia.

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Rabbani has undergone around four surgeries and was under critical care for the past few days. According to his relative and childhood friend, Anshad, a native of Alathur, Rabbani's condition has improved, and he has been taken off ventilator support. "He has been under critical care for the past couple of days. The company he works for is covering the treatment expenses, and the manager is at the hospital overseeing every detail," Anshad said.

The family has been contacted by the Indian Embassy, Rabbani's employer and the company's manager. However, they have not been able to speak to him or make a video call since the accident. "Rabbani went to Riyadh two years ago to work for the company. He had returned home on leave about a year ago and was preparing to come home again on October 23 when the attack took place," Anshad told Onmanorama.

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Rabbani's parents, Ahmadkutty and Batharnisa, are daily wage labourers who now work only occasionally when the need arises. Given their financial circumstances, they will not be able to travel to Riyadh to visit their son. Rabbani also has a younger brother, Mohammad Rajid.

"His health is not stable enough for him to be transferred at present, so he will continue to receive treatment at the hospital," Anshad said.

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At least 13 people were killed and more than 300 injured in the attack, which caused extensive structural damage to the airport. A portion of the terminal roof collapsed on travellers waiting near the check-in areas. Among those killed was Mohammed Yusuf, a 46-year-old Indian national from Hyderabad who was travelling with his family to perform Umrah, according to reports. Several other Indian nationals, including Malayali workers, sustained serious injuries from shrapnel and falling debris.

The situation in Riyadh remains tense, with the Indian Embassy issuing advisories urging Indian nationals in the area to follow the instructions and safety guidelines issued by the Saudi authorities.