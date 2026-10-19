Police investigating the sexual abuse of a minor girl at a spa in Kovalam have uncovered an alleged benami link to a Kerala government health inspector. Two men, Nishanth, 46, of Poovar and Sajith Kumar, 47, of Mavelikkara, have been arrested.

Digital evidence recovered from Nishanth's mobile phone reportedly points to the health official's alleged financial interests in the establishment. A detailed investigation into the officer's role is under way.

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The probe has also implicated the victim's maternal aunt and her husband, who had been caring for the girl following her parents' death. The couple, natives of Andhra Pradesh, allegedly brought her to Kerala using forged identity documents, including an Aadhaar card that falsely stated her age as 20. They reportedly fled to Andhra Pradesh after the abuse came to light, and Kovalam police are searching for them.

The teenager had allegedly been made to work at several spas in the region since July. The exploitation came to light after she developed a relationship with a young man working at one of the facilities and attempted to flee with him. Counselling subsequently revealed the exploitation, prompting police intervention.

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The case has triggered a statewide crackdown on illegal spa and wellness establishments. Police have inspected 586 of Kerala's 821 registered facilities, registered 14 cases and arrested five people. Notices have also been served on 44 spas for alleged violations of statutory and operational norms.