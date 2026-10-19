Munnar-bound traffic to be diverted via Anachal over loose boulder threat
The DDMA diverted Munnar traffic via Anachal due to a loose boulder near Pallivasal Panchayat. Officials warned that heavy rain might trigger a rockfall, urging commuters to exercise extreme caution.
The DDMA diverted Munnar traffic via Anachal due to a loose boulder near Pallivasal Panchayat. Officials warned that heavy rain might trigger a rockfall, urging commuters to exercise extreme caution.
The DDMA diverted Munnar traffic via Anachal due to a loose boulder near Pallivasal Panchayat. Officials warned that heavy rain might trigger a rockfall, urging commuters to exercise extreme caution.
Traffic along the route to Munnar is set to be diverted via Anachal after a massive boulder was discovered precariously loose near the 2nd Mile in Pallivasal Panchayat, according to an official announcement by the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA).
Authorities stated that the diversion is being implemented as a precautionary measure, citing a high risk of a severe accident if heavy rains or strong winds trigger a rockfall during the night.
The Disaster Management Authority has issued an alert urging all commuters to exercise extreme caution while travelling through the area.